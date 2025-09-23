Switzerland is ready to host a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian leaders: Zelenskyy met with Keller-Sutter

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 7016 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 22320 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 17994 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 45845 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 37731 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 36256 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 49507 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49491 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 45187 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 70142 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.3m/s
59%
751mm
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 39607 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 36211 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 16834 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhotoSeptember 23, 10:03 AM • 21087 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 19677 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 22320 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 19684 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 36221 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 39617 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 45845 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 9524 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 74963 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 36830 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 52155 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 103725 views
Actual
Google Play
YouTube
The Guardian
The New York Times
E-6 Mercury

Switzerland is ready to host a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian leaders: Zelenskyy met with Keller-Sutter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, discussing diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and Switzerland's readiness to host a meeting of leaders with Russia. The parties also noted the expansion of Russian aggression and discussed a cultural project and food security.

Switzerland is ready to host a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian leaders: Zelenskyy met with Keller-Sutter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter. The leaders discussed diplomatic work to achieve peace, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

According to the OP, Zelenskyy confirmed his readiness to meet with the Russian side at the level of leaders. Karin Keller-Sutter assured that Switzerland is ready to host such a meeting. However, the presidents have the same vision: so far there are no steps that would indicate that Russia wants to end the war.

Ukraine does not expect miracles amid Zelenskyy's visit to the US to address the UN and meet with Trump - Reuters23.09.25, 11:00 • 3276 views

The parties noted that violations of the airspace of NATO member states by Russia and the detection of drones in an increasing number of countries are not accidental. This is an expansion of aggression.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karin Keller-Sutter discussed cooperation related to the implementation of a large cultural project and the continuation of partnership regarding ensuring global food security.

The Head of State invited the President of Switzerland to visit Ukraine.

The voice of Ukraine will sound particularly strong in the UN these days for the return of children and security guarantees - Zelenskyy23.09.25, 18:38 • 1004 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine