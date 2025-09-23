Switzerland is ready to host a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian leaders: Zelenskyy met with Keller-Sutter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter. The leaders discussed diplomatic work to achieve peace, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

According to the OP, Zelenskyy confirmed his readiness to meet with the Russian side at the level of leaders. Karin Keller-Sutter assured that Switzerland is ready to host such a meeting. However, the presidents have the same vision: so far there are no steps that would indicate that Russia wants to end the war.

The parties noted that violations of the airspace of NATO member states by Russia and the detection of drones in an increasing number of countries are not accidental. This is an expansion of aggression.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karin Keller-Sutter discussed cooperation related to the implementation of a large cultural project and the continuation of partnership regarding ensuring global food security.

The Head of State invited the President of Switzerland to visit Ukraine.

