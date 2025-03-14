Austria will allocate an additional 2 million euros to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative
Kyiv • UNN
Austria will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 million euros to support the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative. The country has already provided almost 300 million euros in financial and humanitarian aid.
Austria is providing Ukraine with another 2 million euros to support the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, which aims to strengthen global food security. This was stated by Austrian Foreign Minister Beata Meinl-Reisinger during a briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.
I am very pleased to announce an additional contribution to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, which is so important not only for Ukraine, but also for the world, in the amount of 2 million euros
In addition, she stressed that Austria will provide Ukraine with financial and humanitarian assistance in the amount of almost 300 million euros.
Of course, we support Ukraine through the new peace mechanism and through our contribution to the EU budget. This includes support for humanitarian demining, energy security, support for internally displaced persons, support for women and children affected by Russian aggression, as well as support for civilians living near the front line
Earlier, UNN reported that on March 14, Kyiv will be visited by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger. In particular, this is the second foreign trip of the Austrian Foreign Minister since taking office.
