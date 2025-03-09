The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry supported the use of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger supported the initiative to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She also stated that neutrality does not protect Austria and called for active participation in EU defense initiatives.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger stated that she supports not only the use of interest from frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine but also the possibility of utilizing the assets themselves. This was reported by Puls 24 citing the broadcast of the "Mittagsjournal" program of the Austrian radio Ö1 ORF, as reported by UNN.
According to Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the relevant initiative of the European Commission is correct, but a clear legal framework needs to be established for its implementation.
She also expressed hope that Russia does not pose a threat to the European Union, responding to a question about whether the population should be prepared for a possible war due to the threat from Russia and whether an attack by Russia on an EU member state, for example, one of the Baltic states, is possible.
I hope not. My job also involves preventing this
Meinl-Reisinger called for "decisive action at the European level."
She also emphasized that Russia has been conducting a hybrid war against Europe for a long time, using cyberattacks, sabotage, and mass disinformation campaigns aimed at systematically destabilizing democracy.
According to Meinl-Reisinger, neutrality does not protect Austria. She believes that neutrality, a common EU security and defense policy, and obligations for mutual assistance within the EU are equivalent. The minister noted that Austria should not interfere in conflicts outside Europe but should actively participate in the modernization of the army, autonomous initiatives, operational cooperation of armed forces, and joint arms procurement in the EU.
"This does not contradict our neutrality," - noted Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
France will provide Ukraine with military assistance of 195 million euros from the interest on frozen Russian assets. The funds will be used for artillery shells, AASM bombs, AMX-10RC light tanks, and VAB armored personnel carriers.
