Africa is experiencing the largest cholera outbreak in a quarter of a century
Africa is experiencing its largest cholera outbreak in 25 years, with nearly 300,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths recorded. The crisis is linked to the degradation of water systems, conflicts, and lack of access to clean water.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has reported the most severe cholera outbreak in 25 years. The continent has recorded about 300,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths, a third more than last year. Experts link the crisis to the degradation of water systems, conflicts, and lack of access to clean water.
Africa is facing an unprecedented epidemic, exacerbated by fragile water infrastructure and humanitarian crises
The highest number of new cases are currently being recorded in Angola and Burundi.
Despite the overall alarming trend, the situation is stabilizing in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and outbreaks in South Sudan and Somalia are gradually subsiding. At the same time, in war-torn regions, cholera is spreading rapidly due to unsanitary conditions in overcrowded refugee camps.
Africa CDC also reported eight suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever in Ethiopia and new outbreaks of Mpox disease, which still pose a threat in Kenya, Guinea, Liberia, and Ghana.
