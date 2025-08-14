$41.510.09
09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Cholera epidemic in Sudan: at least 40 people died in Darfur

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

At least 40 people have died from cholera in the Darfur region, Sudan. This is the largest outbreak in recent years, caused by conflict and lack of access to clean water.

Cholera epidemic in Sudan: at least 40 people died in Darfur

At least 40 people have died from cholera in the Darfur region, located in western Sudan. According to representatives of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders, this is the largest cholera outbreak in the country in recent years, reports UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The situation was exacerbated by the conflict in Darfur, which has been ongoing since 2003 between the central government of Sudan and local rebels fighting for independence. A new escalation occurred in 2023.

Over the past week, Doctors Without Borders has treated over 2,300 patients and recorded 40 deaths in the region.

The bacterial infection, transmitted through contaminated food and water, can cause severe diarrhea, vomiting, and muscle cramps. Without treatment, it can lead to death within hours, although antibiotics can save lives.

It is also reported that millions of people who were forced to leave their homes due to the conflict now have problems accessing clean water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.

Recall

According to the UN World Food Programme, the population of northeastern South Sudan is on the brink due to escalating conflict and hunger approaching record levels.

Yevhen Ustimenko

HealthNews of the World
South Sudan
Darfur
Sudan