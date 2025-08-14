Cholera epidemic in Sudan: at least 40 people died in Darfur

At least 40 people have died from cholera in the Darfur region, located in western Sudan. According to representatives of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders, this is the largest cholera outbreak in the country in recent years, reports UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The situation was exacerbated by the conflict in Darfur, which has been ongoing since 2003 between the central government of Sudan and local rebels fighting for independence. A new escalation occurred in 2023.

Over the past week, Doctors Without Borders has treated over 2,300 patients and recorded 40 deaths in the region.

The bacterial infection, transmitted through contaminated food and water, can cause severe diarrhea, vomiting, and muscle cramps. Without treatment, it can lead to death within hours, although antibiotics can save lives.

It is also reported that millions of people who were forced to leave their homes due to the conflict now have problems accessing clean water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.

Recall

According to the UN World Food Programme, the population of northeastern South Sudan is on the brink due to escalating conflict and hunger approaching record levels.