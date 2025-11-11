South Africa tests first domestic cholera vaccine

Researchers in South Africa have begun clinical trials of the first local cholera vaccine, developed by the pharmaceutical company Biovac. The oral vaccine is initially being tested for safety in adults and will subsequently be compared with existing products on the market. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi noted: "When we can research, develop and manufacture vaccines locally, we reduce our vulnerability to supply chain disruptions, geopolitical pressures, international market competition and vaccine nationalism, which was evident at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The UN allocates $110 million for humanitarian aid due to reduced support from the US

According to Motsoaledi, although the incidence of cholera in South Africa is still low, African countries where cholera is more common will benefit significantly. Last year's outbreak claimed 47 lives and caused over 1,400 cases, with even higher rates in neighboring Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

Biovac CEO Morena Mahoana emphasized: "This development addresses a critical, life-saving need, given the ongoing global vaccine shortage amidst recurring cholera outbreaks."

The hunger situation in some areas of South Sudan has reached a critical level - UN

The vaccine could be approved for use on the continent as early as 2028.

Trials are taking place in the provinces of Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, where cholera cases have previously been reported.

Cholera epidemic in Sudan: at least 40 people died in Darfur