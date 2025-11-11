South Africa tests first domestic cholera vaccine

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
07:55 PM • 4090 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
04:14 PM • 17924 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 28699 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42485 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 29134 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 44931 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36580 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 22516 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 24508 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26058 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 39466 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 24444 views
Chernyshov notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment04:44 PM • 14141 views
Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: Prosecutor General Kravchenko participated in the preparatory court hearing05:24 PM • 3316 views
Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died06:13 PM • 12795 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42493 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 39614 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 44934 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36583 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 91526 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
Turkey
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhoto08:35 PM • 872 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 24568 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 33518 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 59313 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 134987 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Unmanned aerial vehicle

South Africa tests first domestic cholera vaccine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

South Africa has begun clinical trials of the first local cholera vaccine, developed by pharmaceutical company Biovac. The oral vaccine is initially being tested for safety in adults and will subsequently be compared with existing drugs on the market.

South Africa tests first domestic cholera vaccine

Researchers in South Africa have begun clinical trials of the first local cholera vaccine, developed by the pharmaceutical company Biovac. The oral vaccine is initially being tested for safety in adults and will subsequently be compared with existing products on the market. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi noted: "When we can research, develop and manufacture vaccines locally, we reduce our vulnerability to supply chain disruptions, geopolitical pressures, international market competition and vaccine nationalism, which was evident at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The UN allocates $110 million for humanitarian aid due to reduced support from the US07.03.25, 00:07 • 24417 views

According to Motsoaledi, although the incidence of cholera in South Africa is still low, African countries where cholera is more common will benefit significantly. Last year's outbreak claimed 47 lives and caused over 1,400 cases, with even higher rates in neighboring Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

Biovac CEO Morena Mahoana emphasized: "This development addresses a critical, life-saving need, given the ongoing global vaccine shortage amidst recurring cholera outbreaks."

The hunger situation in some areas of South Sudan has reached a critical level - UN09.04.25, 16:11 • 8850 views

The vaccine could be approved for use on the continent as early as 2028.

Trials are taking place in the provinces of Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, where cholera cases have previously been reported.

Cholera epidemic in Sudan: at least 40 people died in Darfur14.08.25, 14:03 • 4653 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
South Sudan
United Nations
Mozambique
South Africa
Sudan