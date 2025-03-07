The UN allocates $110 million for humanitarian aid due to reduced support from the US
Kyiv • UNN
The UN has allocated $110 million for urgent humanitarian needs worldwide due to the freezing of US foreign aid. The funds will be directed to countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, including Sudan, where a humanitarian crisis is ongoing.
The UN allocates 110 million dollars for emergency humanitarian aid amid funding cuts from the US. This was reported by AP, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
On Thursday, the United Nations announced the allocation of 110 million dollars for urgent humanitarian needs worldwide. This decision was made against the backdrop of the freezing of US foreign aid, which has created significant difficulties for international humanitarian organizations.
According to the head of the UN humanitarian service, Tom Fletcher, the reduction in financial support does not mean the disappearance of crisis situations in the world.
Funding for humanitarian programs had been decreasing even before the decision made earlier this year to halt foreign aid from the Donald Trump administration. According to UN estimates, by 2025, the global level of funding for humanitarian needs will reach its lowest point in recent years.
The allocated funds will be directed to support regions facing acute crises. In particular, assistance will be provided to countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, including Sudan, where civil war has led to mass displacement of people, severe food shortages, and an outbreak of cholera that has claimed the lives of over 90 individuals.