Britain announced tighter controls on migrants: it will be harder to get asylum

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
November 17, 04:21 PM • 14102 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 26173 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 24743 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 25716 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 25316 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 21329 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 50254 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26008 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19853 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22362 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.8m/s
68%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine ready to assist Poland after railway sabotage - MFANovember 17, 02:27 PM • 3066 views
They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completionNovember 17, 03:41 PM • 11959 views
Rare flight: US and Russian stealth jets cross paths at Dubai Airshow - BloombergPhotoNovember 17, 03:45 PM • 7396 views
SAP asks to take Chernyshov into custody with an alternative of 55 million UAH bailNovember 17, 04:01 PM • 4236 views
Scientists have discovered a lost continent of Earth that disappeared 155 million years ago07:09 PM • 3740 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 50254 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 84669 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 77915 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 135012 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 112661 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Bloggers
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Village
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 20596 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 28715 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 29276 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 23008 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 42170 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Bild
The Diplomat

Britain announced tighter controls on migrants: it will be harder to get asylum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced new steps to tighten asylum rules. Changes include increasing the residency period for refugees to 20 years to obtain permanent status and reviewing the application of articles of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Britain announced tighter controls on migrants: it will be harder to get asylum

On Monday, November 17, UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced new steps to tighten asylum rules aimed at curbing illegal migration. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in this way the country's government wants to reduce abuse and make the system more controlled.

Mahmood emphasized that the country will continue to accept those who are truly fleeing danger, but the current rules are too easy to circumvent. According to her, some people openly manipulate the topic of migration.

The asylum system is vulnerable to abuse, and dark forces take advantage of this

- said Mahmood.

Among the changes proposed by the government is an increase from 5 to 20 years in the period that refugees must live in the country before being eligible to apply for permanent status.

In addition, London threatened to suspend visa issuance to citizens of Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo if these states do not agree to take back illegal migrants and persons who have committed crimes.

Separately, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to change the interpretation of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which concerns the right to family life and is often used as a basis for legalizing family members of migrants.

She also noted that the UK will work with partners who share its position to review the mechanism for applying Article 3 of the ECHR - the norm prohibiting torture - to prevent its abuse in cases of "inhuman or degrading treatment."

Recall

It was previously reported that the British government planned large-scale changes to the country's migration policy, with the aim of reducing the number of boat crossings and asylum applications. Even those who have already been granted asylum will only be allowed to stay in the UK temporarily.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that Ukrainian refugees in the United Kingdom will return home after the end of the war with Russia. The asylum program for Ukrainian refugees was always intended as a temporary scheme.

Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki15.11.25, 10:13 • 45694 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Angola
Great Britain
Democratic Republic of the Congo