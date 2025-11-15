Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he signed the bill on assistance to Ukrainian refugees, which extends their legal status until March 2026, for the last time. This was reported by Interia, according to UNN.

I signed the law for the second time because I don't want to be the president of chaos, but I emphasized that while the prime minister and the parliamentary majority are watching us, I would like to remind you that I signed this law on assistance to Ukrainians for the last time. - said Nawrocki, referring to his decision to sign the amended version of the law.

According to him, the government eventually fulfilled his demands, albeit "not completely."

"I believe that the Ukrainian minority in Poland, which is already in its third year after the start of the war, should be treated with due responsibility, of course, but in the same way as all other national minorities in Poland," the president added.

The Polish Senate voted for the bill without amendments, which retains the "800+" aid only for working Ukrainians.

Support for Ukraine in Poland decreased from 95% in 2022 to 48%, accompanied by an increase in cases of discrimination against Ukrainians, against the backdrop of skeptical statements from official Warsaw.