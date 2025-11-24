$42.270.11
Waiting for a detailed report on the Geneva talks - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The Geneva talks on Donald Trump's peace plan were discussed.

Waiting for a detailed report on the Geneva talks - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. The conversation, in particular, concerned the negotiations in Geneva on Donald Trump's peace plan, reports UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram.

Details

The Prime Minister of Spain is currently in Angola, where the EU-African Union summit is taking place. Zelenskyy spoke about the progress of yesterday's meetings in Geneva and the results they brought.

Within the next hour, I expect a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation. It is important that other Europeans are also involved in contacts with the American team, along with us. The future of Ukraine is in the European Union, and now the issues of our people's common security are being resolved.

 - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Støre. He stated that the Ukrainian delegation is returning from Geneva.

Yevhen Ustimenko

