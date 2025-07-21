$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 3018 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10143 views
Almost a hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 12818 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 15411 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 20343 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 35632 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 81533 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 80634 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 154891 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 149886 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
65%
743mm
Popular news
Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast tooJuly 21, 12:57 AM • 15465 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 57332 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 38695 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force06:44 AM • 17928 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 15306 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 323449 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 244641 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 308888 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 325638 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 502612 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 75425 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 171662 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 191388 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 190959 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 193260 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News
Financial Times
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12833 views

On July 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to a number of countries and international organizations. Among the appointments are ambassadors to Kenya, Kuwait, Spain, Oman, Canada, Mexico, Cyprus, Malaysia, Belgium, Japan, Angola, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, UAE, Algeria, and South Africa.

Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new ambassadors to a number of countries and organizations. The corresponding presidential decrees of July 21 are posted on the President's website, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the appointments include:

  1. Yurii Tokar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat);
    1. Maksym Subkh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Kuwait;
      1. Yuliia Sokolovska as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Spain and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the World Tourism Organization (WTO);
        1. Olha Selykh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Sultanate of Oman;
          1. Andrii Plakhotniuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Canada and Representative of Ukraine to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO);
            1. Serhii Pohorieltsev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Mexican States;
              1. Serhii Nizhynskyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus;
                1. Hennadii Nadolenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Malaysia;
                  1. Yaroslav Melnyk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Belgium;
                    1. Yurii Lutovinov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan;
                      1. Andrii Kasianov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Angola;
                        1. Volodymyr Boiechko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Estonia;
                          1. Volodymyr Bachynskyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Bosnia and Herzegovina;
                            1. Oleksandr Balanutsa as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA);
                              1. Oleksandr Voronin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria;
                                1. Oleksandr Shcherba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa.

                                  Zelenskyy announced the appointment of 16 new ambassadors21.07.25, 11:13 • 2486 views

                                  At the same time, the President signed decrees on the dismissal of ambassadors:

                                  • Dmytro Senik from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA);
                                    • Andrii Pravednyk from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Republic of Tanzania, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat);
                                      • Andrii Plakhotniuk from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Sweden;
                                        • Dmytro Ponomarenko from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Korea and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Mongolia;
                                          • Serhii Pohorieltsev from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Spain, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Principality of Andorra, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the World Tourism Organization (WTO);
                                            • Ruslan Nimchynskyi from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus;
                                              • Yaroslav Melnyk from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Italian Republic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Malta, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of San Marino and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations;
                                                • Maksym Kononenko from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Estonia;
                                                  • Yuliia Kovaliv from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Canada and Representative of Ukraine to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO);
                                                    • Vasyl Kyrylych from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Bosnia and Herzegovina;
                                                      • Mykola Doroshenko from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Uzbekistan;
                                                        • Oksana Dramaretska from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Mexican States, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Panama, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Belize, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Guatemala, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Costa Rica;
                                                          • Liubov Abravitova from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa.

                                                            The President also signed a decree dismissing Maksym Subkh from the position of Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa.

                                                            Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the appointment of new ambassadors and announced a meeting19.07.25, 14:24 • 14452 views

                                                            Julia Shramko

                                                            Julia Shramko

                                                            PoliticsNews of the World
                                                            Malaysia
                                                            Mexico
                                                            Bosnia and Herzegovina
                                                            Angola
                                                            Kenya
                                                            Algeria
                                                            South Africa
                                                            Canada
                                                            Belgium
                                                            Spain
                                                            Kuwait
                                                            Oman
                                                            United Arab Emirates
                                                            Japan
                                                            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                                                            Estonia
                                                            Ukraine
                                                            Cyprus
                                                            Tesla
                                                            $
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            .
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            S&P 500
                                                            $
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            ,
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            Brent Oil
                                                            $
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            .
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            Gold
                                                            $
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            ,
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            Gas TTF
                                                            $
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            .
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9
                                                            0
                                                            0
                                                            1
                                                            2
                                                            3
                                                            4
                                                            5
                                                            6
                                                            7
                                                            8
                                                            9