Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new ambassadors to a number of countries and organizations. The corresponding presidential decrees of July 21 are posted on the President's website, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the appointments include:

Yurii Tokar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat); Maksym Subkh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Kuwait; Yuliia Sokolovska as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Spain and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the World Tourism Organization (WTO); Olha Selykh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Sultanate of Oman; Andrii Plakhotniuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Canada and Representative of Ukraine to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO); Serhii Pohorieltsev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Mexican States; Serhii Nizhynskyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus; Hennadii Nadolenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Malaysia; Yaroslav Melnyk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Belgium; Yurii Lutovinov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan; Andrii Kasianov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Angola; Volodymyr Boiechko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Estonia; Volodymyr Bachynskyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Bosnia and Herzegovina; Oleksandr Balanutsa as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Oleksandr Voronin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria; Oleksandr Shcherba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa.

At the same time, the President signed decrees on the dismissal of ambassadors:

Dmytro Senik from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA);

Andrii Pravednyk from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Republic of Tanzania, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat);

Andrii Plakhotniuk from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Sweden;

Dmytro Ponomarenko from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Korea and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Mongolia;

Serhii Pohorieltsev from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Spain, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Principality of Andorra, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the World Tourism Organization (WTO);

Ruslan Nimchynskyi from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus;

Yaroslav Melnyk from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Italian Republic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Malta, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of San Marino and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations;

Maksym Kononenko from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Estonia;

Yuliia Kovaliv from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Canada and Representative of Ukraine to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO);

Vasyl Kyrylych from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Mykola Doroshenko from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Uzbekistan;

Oksana Dramaretska from the positions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Mexican States, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Panama, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Belize, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Guatemala, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Costa Rica;

Liubov Abravitova from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa.

The President also signed a decree dismissing Maksym Subkh from the position of Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa.

