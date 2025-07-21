$41.750.12
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of 16 new ambassadors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1758 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed 16 new ambassadors after finalizing the selection process for candidates. Personal tasks and performance evaluation criteria have been defined for each ambassador.

Zelenskyy announced the appointment of 16 new ambassadors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of 16 new ambassadors after a "long selection process," writes UNN.

After reports from the military and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, this morning I held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Office team. We finalized a long process of selecting candidates for appointment as ambassadors of Ukraine. I appointed 16 ambassadors. For each, personal tasks and criteria for evaluating effectiveness were defined.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "today, in the format of a meeting with ambassadors, we will define the key priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy for the next six months."

Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the appointment of new ambassadors and announced a meeting19.07.25, 14:24

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
