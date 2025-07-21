President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of 16 new ambassadors after a "long selection process," writes UNN.

After reports from the military and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, this morning I held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Office team. We finalized a long process of selecting candidates for appointment as ambassadors of Ukraine. I appointed 16 ambassadors. For each, personal tasks and criteria for evaluating effectiveness were defined. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "today, in the format of a meeting with ambassadors, we will define the key priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy for the next six months."

Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the appointment of new ambassadors and announced a meeting