Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the appointment of new ambassadors and announced a meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on new sanctions against Russia and agreements with the United States. A meeting with ambassadors is being prepared for Monday to define priorities, including further relations with the United States. The situation at the border between Russia and Georgia regarding Ukrainian citizens and the appointment of new ambassadors were also discussed, the President reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha. We summarized the work with partners in the European Union on the 18th sanctions package. I instructed to promptly synchronize the package in Ukrainian jurisdiction. We are also working with European countries outside the European Union to join the relevant sanctions regimes," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Second: the minister reported on the agreements with the United States, which are currently in progress. Good dynamics, we expect results and strengthening of our cooperation with America. We are preparing a meeting with ambassadors for this Monday to define priorities, including further relations with the USA - the President reported.

Also, according to the Head of State, the minister reported on "the situation at the border between Russia and Georgia regarding Ukrainian citizens, who are essentially "thrown out" of Russian territory without documents and without warning to either Ukraine or the Georgian side." "In particular, these are Ukrainians whom the Russians are releasing from prisons and camps in Russian-controlled territory. Ukrainian diplomats are organizing the transit of these citizens of our state to Ukraine," the President noted.

