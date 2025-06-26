MFA on Ukrainians stranded on the Russian-Georgian border: 12 people have already been evacuated

Ukraine is aware of the detention of a number of Ukrainians on the Russian-Georgian border in improper conditions, who were deported from Russia after serving their sentences. 12 people have already been evacuated, and another flight is scheduled for June 27 for 14 Ukrainians. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the detention of a number of Ukrainian citizens on the Russian-Georgian border in improper conditions, who were deported from Russia after serving their sentences on its territory - the ministry said.

It is reported that a consular official of the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia visited the checkpoint to meet with the head of the border unit and deliver humanitarian aid.

Ukrainian diplomats are working to solve the problem. Thus, thanks to the mechanism of controlled transit agreed by the Embassy and the Georgian side: on June 21, three citizens of Ukraine were already evacuated to Moldova. On June 25, another nine Ukrainian citizens were evacuated. Another flight is scheduled for June 27 for 14 of our compatriots - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry emphasizes that the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia is in constant contact with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and international organizations in order to provide Ukrainian citizens with humanitarian and medical assistance, as well as to organize proper conditions for their stay.

The case is under special control of the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - noted in the ministry.

Context

The "Mediazona" portal reported that more than 50 Ukrainians live in the basement near the Georgian border waiting for permission to enter.

Most of these people are former prisoners who, after being released from Russian colonies, are often held for many months in temporary detention centers for foreign citizens (CVSIG). Since mid-June, the Russian authorities have been massively deporting them to the border with Georgia.

Over half a year, Russian judges handed down sentences to almost 200 Ukrainian military personnel: details