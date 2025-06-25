In Russia, 184 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been convicted of "terrorist attacks" in the Kursk region. This is reported by UNN referring to the "Mediazona" portal.

Details

According to the publication, judges of the 2nd Western District Military Court have handed down sentences to 184 Ukrainian soldiers in six months, who were taken prisoner during the Armed Forces operations in the Kursk region.

It is specified that "from November 2024, the court received 159 cases, within which 267 people were convicted."

"Mediazona" draws attention to the fact that the cases against the captured Ukrainians in the Kursk region differ from other cases of terrorism, since all defendants are charged with the same article – "committing a terrorist act by a group of persons with serious consequences."

According to the source, the Main Military Prosecutor's Office reports almost daily on new sentences in similar cases.

A case with one of the convicts is mentioned separately.

The court found junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yevhen Goch guilty of committing a terrorist act for invading the Kursk region on October 8, 2024, occupying firing positions near Olhivka, and then for three weeks preventing the evacuation of civilians and "intimidating them with open carrying and use of combat weapons." – the publication notes.

It is also reported that "on October 27, Goch was wounded and surrendered."

Reference

According to the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are prohibited from being tried for acts related to armed combat, unless they are crimes against humanity. In this context, mass sentences against Ukrainian soldiers may be qualified as political repression or the use of the legal system in the context of propaganda.

