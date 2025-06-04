$41.640.02
Russian judges who handed down prison sentences to captured "AZOV" soldiers have been served with suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

The SBU has notified two Russian judges of suspicion, who illegally sentenced two captured "AZOV" soldiers to 18 years in prison. They were tried on fabricated charges.

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence and notified two judges of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation, Kostyantyn Prostov and Serhiy Obraztsov, of a заочна suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

According to the case files, in May and November 2024, Russian judges illegally sentenced two captured servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine to 18 years of imprisonment in a strict regime colony.

Both Ukrainian soldiers were members of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "AZOV" and participated in the defense of Mariupol from the first days of the full-scale war.

In order to send Ukrainian soldiers to Russian prisons, Obraztsov and Prostov staged a show "trial" on trumped-up charges.

The defendants violated the norms of international law, according to which the victims are combatants in an armed conflict. If captured, such persons acquire the status of prisoners of war and are not subject to imprisonment for participating in hostilities.

- the statement reads.

Investigators заочно notified Prostov and Obraztsov of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes, including violation of the requirements of Articles 129 and 130 of the Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War of 12.08.1949).

Since both rashists are on the territory of the aggressor country, comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice.

Captain of a Russian tanker has been served with a notice of suspicion for polluting the sea with fuel oil04.06.25, 10:08 • 1948 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Mariupol
