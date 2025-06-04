$41.640.02
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
06:24 AM • 14883 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

05:30 AM • 15085 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 26005 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 46056 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 38548 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 217161 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162211 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 266327 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 130015 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232772 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Captain of a Russian tanker has been served with a notice of suspicion for polluting the sea with fuel oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

The captain of a Russian tanker is suspected of marine pollution, causing damages exceeding UAH 20 billion. In December 2024, 1,500 tons of fuel oil leaked from the tanker into Ukrainian waters.

Captain of a Russian tanker has been served with a notice of suspicion for polluting the sea with fuel oil

The captain of the Russian tanker has been notified of suspicion of sea pollution with losses of more than UAH 20 billion, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The captain of the Russian tanker was notified of suspicion of pollution of the sea, which caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 243 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor's Office said.

The essence of the case

According to the investigation, in December 2024, a Russian oil tanker under the command of the captain - a citizen of the aggressor state was traveling in the territorial waters of Ukraine, carrying 4 tons of M-100 fuel oil from Volgograd to the port of "Kavkaz".

"The suspect, contrary to the requirements of navigation, did not take into account the weather conditions in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, as well as in the Kerch Strait, which led to the accident of the vessel. Due to mechanical damage to the tanker, 1,500 tons of fuel oil leaked into the internal and territorial waters of Ukraine," the statement reads.

"This led to pollution of the sea, damaged its living resources and caused the state losses of more than UAH 20 billion," the Prosecutor's Office said.

Addition

The prosecutor's office does not specify the name of the Russian tanker, but in December 2024, a cargo leak occurred on the tanker "Volgoneft-109" with 4,000 tons of fuel oil near the port of "Kavkaz". At that time, it was the third such incident after the accidents of two other tankers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Ukraine
