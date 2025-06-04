Captain of a Russian tanker has been served with a notice of suspicion for polluting the sea with fuel oil

The captain of the Russian tanker has been notified of suspicion of sea pollution with losses of more than UAH 20 billion, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The captain of the Russian tanker was notified of suspicion of pollution of the sea, which caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 243 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor's Office said.

The essence of the case

According to the investigation, in December 2024, a Russian oil tanker under the command of the captain - a citizen of the aggressor state was traveling in the territorial waters of Ukraine, carrying 4 tons of M-100 fuel oil from Volgograd to the port of "Kavkaz".

"The suspect, contrary to the requirements of navigation, did not take into account the weather conditions in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, as well as in the Kerch Strait, which led to the accident of the vessel. Due to mechanical damage to the tanker, 1,500 tons of fuel oil leaked into the internal and territorial waters of Ukraine," the statement reads.

"This led to pollution of the sea, damaged its living resources and caused the state losses of more than UAH 20 billion," the Prosecutor's Office said.

Addition

The prosecutor's office does not specify the name of the Russian tanker, but in December 2024, a cargo leak occurred on the tanker "Volgoneft-109" with 4,000 tons of fuel oil near the port of "Kavkaz". At that time, it was the third such incident after the accidents of two other tankers.