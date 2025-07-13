$41.820.00
Russia scales up propaganda in Africa: HUR warns of Kremlin's information expansion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

The Russian Federation is actively increasing its propaganda presence in Africa, using RT and TASS to broadcast in over 40 countries in six languages. The HUR warns of the launch of training programs for journalists and the creation of new information centers under the control of the FSB.

Russia scales up propaganda in Africa: HUR warns of Kremlin's information expansion

The Russian Federation is actively expanding its propaganda presence on the African continent. RT and TASS broadcast in over 40 countries in six languages, launch training programs for journalists, and prepare new information centers under FSB control, implementing a strategy of resource and cultural expansion.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Aggressor state Russia scales up propaganda network in Africa

- stated a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted, the Russian Federation is actively increasing its influence on the information space of the African continent. State media resources, in particular, the TASS agency and the RT television channel, are actively used to promote Kremlin narratives.

Currently, Russian propaganda media broadcast in more than 40 African countries in six languages. Since June 2025, content translation into Portuguese has begun for the markets of Mozambique and Angola. By the end of the year, broadcasting in Amharic is planned for audiences in Ethiopia.

- added the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Russian propaganda is a global-level threat that works for one goal - the aggressor's territorial, resource, and cultural expansion.

- noted Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, RT's presence on the continent is growing. In just two years, the number of African partner TV channels has increased from 30 to 60.

In parallel, RT implements educational programs for local journalists: in 2024, more than a thousand media professionals underwent training according to Russian standards.

Since June 2025, in-person training has also begun in Addis Ababa. Similar programs are planned to be scaled up to other countries. For this purpose, Russia has already begun recruiting personnel who will head "correspondent points" and at the same time coordinate educational centers.

The TASS agency is also actively building its networks in Africa. Plans include opening correspondent bureaus in Ethiopia, Senegal, Algeria, DR Congo, and other African countries. Personnel selection for these structures is carried out under the control of the FSB of Russia.

- reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

