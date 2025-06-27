Rwanda and Congo sign peace agreement in Washington

The Republic of Congo signed a US-brokered peace agreement on Friday, raising hopes for an end to hostilities that have killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands this year. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

At a ceremony attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, the foreign ministers of the two African countries signed the agreement. They pledged to implement the 2024 agreement, which provides for the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from eastern Congo within 90 days.

Also, according to the agreement, the two countries agreed to launch a regional economic integration framework within 90 days.

They've been fighting for so many years, and with machetes — it's one of the worst, one of the most horrific wars anyone has ever seen - US President Donald Trump wrote.

At the same time, according to the American leader, under this agreement, the US receives most of the mining rights in Congo.

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe called the agreement a turning point. At the same time, Congo's Foreign Minister Teresa Kayikivamwa Wagner stated that the agreement must be followed by a cessation of hostilities.

Addition

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.

This achievement, important for Africa and international security, was made possible thanks to the decisive role of the USA and personally President Donald Trump, as well as a number of states and international organizations, - the message states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted the constructive efforts of the presidents of Angola and Kenya, the African Union, the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community, and the UN.

A significant contribution to promoting peaceful settlement was made by the State of Qatar, which, among other things, ensured the complementarity and coherence of mediation initiatives. Ukraine highly appreciates the effective mediation of the United States. We congratulate US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and American diplomacy on this achievement. The active involvement of the American side in the negotiation process played a decisive role in coordinating and signing the peace agreement - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Earlier, Donald Trump announced successful mediation in concluding a peace treaty between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, who had been at war for decades. Representatives of the countries will arrive in Washington for the final signing of the agreement.