04:43 PM • 6578 views
Trump open to updated peace plan, but Merz does not expect a breakthrough this week - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Donald Trump expressed readiness for a jointly developed peace plan for Ukraine. The talks in Geneva have concluded, but a breakthrough is not expected this week, adds the German leader.

Trump open to updated peace plan, but Merz does not expect a breakthrough this week - Media

US President Donald Trump has expressed readiness for a jointly developed peace plan for Ukraine. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who added that he does not expect "a breakthrough this week," according to UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Speaking on the sidelines of the EU-African Union summit in Angola, Merz said: "I reported on my phone conversation with President Trump last Friday. As you know - I have already reported this - he expressed readiness for a jointly developed peace plan."

He added: "Representatives of Ukraine, the United States of America, and the member states of the European Union managed to achieve this yesterday in Geneva, and we are taking this message with us. We welcome the fact that these negotiations took place in Geneva, and we welcome their interim result. Some issues have been clarified."

However, according to him, there is an understanding that "peace in Ukraine will not come immediately."

Peace talks are a "laborious process," Merz added, and only "small steps forward" will be made this week.

"I don't expect a breakthrough this week," he said.

The "decisive step" in the negotiations must now come from Russia, Merz added.

This came after Trump wrote on social media this morning that "something good may be happening" in peace talks on Ukraine.

The 28-point peace plan, as everyone saw it, no longer exists - Advisor to the OP24.11.25, 17:09 • 2044 views

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies considered a wish list of the Kremlin.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report tonight on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the OP told Bloomberg.

Antonina Tumanova

