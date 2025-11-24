The 28-point peace plan, as everyone saw it, no longer exists - Advisor to the OP

Photo: eximb.com

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz, who participated in the delegation for negotiations with the United States on a peace plan, stated that the 28-point peace plan, in the form in which everyone saw it, no longer exists, some points have been removed, some have been changed. Bevz wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

As Bevz reported, Ukraine held "very constructive negotiations with the United States," which, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were "the most productive" under the new administration.

Ukraine discussed with the United States each point of the proposed 28-point plan in that form. The plan, in the form in which everyone saw it, no longer exists, some points have been removed, some have been changed. Not a single remark from the Ukrainian side remained without a reaction - Bevz reported.

According to him, the final decisions on the most problematic issues will be made by the presidents.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Kremlin is aware of the European peace plan - its provisions do not suit Russia.