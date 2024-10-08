Media: Biden plans a separate meeting with leaders of Germany, France and Britain on the eve of Ramstein

On Saturday, October 12, on the eve of the Ramstein meeting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive the leaders of the United States, France and the United Kingdom for talks on Ukraine. Bloomberg reports, UNN and UNNciting its own sources.

Details

The publication notes that the leaders will meet in Berlin on the eve of the next Ramstein meeting. After the talks, Chancellor Olas Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Ramstein Air Force Base in the United States.

There will be a meeting of international partners to discuss assistance to Ukraine. The Ramstein meeting will be attended by about 20 other leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the prime ministers of Italy, Poland, and Canada.

Zelensky announces presentation of Victory Plan at Ramstein

The focus will be on sending a signal that military and financial support to the government in Kyiv will continue. In addition, partners will address the issue of securing a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

The Bloomberg source also suggests that Germany, the largest military aid provider to Ukraine after the United States, is likely to announce an additional package of materiel at the meeting.

Recall

Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Germany on the evening of October 10. The next day, he will be received with military honors at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after which the two heads of state will hold talks.