Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22773 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21794 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22168 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20165 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17558 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17044 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31483 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31548 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13716 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Shmyhal asked NATO countries to invest 0.25% of GDP in Ukraine's defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal called on partners to invest 0.25% of GDP in Ukraine's defense to cover $60 billion out of the $120 billion needed for military purposes. An alternative is a loan secured by frozen Russian assets to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shmyhal asked NATO countries to invest 0.25% of GDP in Ukraine's defense

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal called on partners to invest 0.25% of GDP in Ukraine's defense. Kyiv needs help covering half of the $120 billion needed to finance military needs. He said this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense ("Ramstein"), UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal said that Ukraine needs help to cover military needs.

I would like to add a few words regarding our overall defense needs for 2026. We estimate them at $120 billion. Ukraine will cover half of the $60 billion from our national resources. We ask you to join us in covering the other half. The most effective way to meet this need is for our European and non-European partners to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP to military support for Ukraine.

- Shmyhal stated.

He also proposed another option for support.

If the $60 billion target is unattainable for Europe and for non-European partners, then the only remaining solution is a loan secured by frozen Russian assets so that it can be used to finance the Ukrainian armed forces and meet their needs. Why is this important for all of us? Because together we are striving for a new European defense architecture, and the Ukrainian army today is the most experienced and combat-ready in Europe.

- Shmyhal said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that in 2026, Ukraine must spend $120 billion on defense. $60 billion will come from the Ukrainian budget, and another $60 billion I need to find for next year.

Bloomberg reported that the European Union is increasingly convinced that using about 200 billion euros of frozen Russian central bank assets is the only viable way to provide stable funding for Ukraine. This is due to other sources of funding running out.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv