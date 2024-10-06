Zelensky discusses Victory Plan and situation at the front with Syrsky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelensky discusses Victory Plan and situation at the front with Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Zelenskyy had a conversation with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation at the front. Next week, the military will work with partners on the details of the Victory Plan, which will be presented at the Ramstein meeting.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi about the situation at the front. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

Details

I spoke with the Head Commander of the Syrian Army. There was a report on the current situation at the front. Pokrovske direction, Kurakhove, Lyman 

 - Zelensky said. 

According to him, the Chief, together with other military officers, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, will work with our partners next week on the details of the Victory Plan - the military points of the Plan and strategic security points. 

Recall

Next week, on October 12, the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) will take place, for the first time at the level of leaders. Ukraine to present Victory Plan with concrete steps for a just end to the war

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising