President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi about the situation at the front. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

Details

I spoke with the Head Commander of the Syrian Army. There was a report on the current situation at the front. Pokrovske direction, Kurakhove, Lyman - Zelensky said.

According to him, the Chief, together with other military officers, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, will work with our partners next week on the details of the Victory Plan - the military points of the Plan and strategic security points.

Recall

Next week, on October 12, the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) will take place, for the first time at the level of leaders. Ukraine to present Victory Plan with concrete steps for a just end to the war