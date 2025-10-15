Ukraine needs more drones to hold the front line – Shmyhal

The Defense Forces need more FPV drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to hold the front line. In 2026, Ukraine will be able to produce up to 10 million drones if partners provide the necessary funding. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense ("Ramstein"), UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal said that one of Ukraine's priorities is Ukrainian-made drones and missiles.

We need more FPV, ISR (reconnaissance drones – ed.) and other drones to hold the front line. We continue to emphasize the urgent need for $4 billion in funding. In 2026, we will be able to produce up to 10 million drones if partners provide the necessary funding. These are cost-effective, fast, and combat-proven solutions. - Shmyhal stated.

At the same time, the minister noted that Ukrainian drones and deep-strike missiles help Ukraine respond asymmetrically to Russian strikes.

We also need to combine our deep-strike drones with our partners' deep-strike missiles, and I talk a lot about this and we ask for such support. According to our data, the enemy's pipeline deficit is now up to 20% of its needs. There is a significant impact from our weapons. - Shmyhal stated.

Shmyhal also noted that another priority is to increase the strike range directly at the front line.

We need more long-range artillery shells. We again welcome the initiative for joint procurement of artillery ammunition. But to achieve the greatest effect on the battlefield, we should focus on supplying precisely this type of long-range ammunition. - Shmyhal said.

Ukraine destroys 68% of enemy drones, but this is not the limit - Zelenskyy

Addition

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak, together with other representatives of the Ukrainian delegation, met in Washington with air defense manufacturers.

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask America for Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington. Zelenskyy is preparing for a meeting with Trump to discuss sensitive issues, including arms supplies and forcing Russia to peace.

Zelenskyy stated that in 2026, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion.

Russia's air terror continues, Ukraine needs additional air defense systems - Shmyhal during Ramstein