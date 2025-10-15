$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
Ukraine needs more drones to hold the front line – Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that the Defense Forces need more drones to hold the front line. Ukraine will be able to produce up to 10 million drones by 2026 if partners provide the necessary funding.

Ukraine needs more drones to hold the front line – Shmyhal

The Defense Forces need more FPV drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to hold the front line. In 2026, Ukraine will be able to produce up to 10 million drones if partners provide the necessary funding. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense ("Ramstein"), UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal said that one of Ukraine's priorities is Ukrainian-made drones and missiles.

We need more FPV, ISR (reconnaissance drones – ed.) and other drones to hold the front line. We continue to emphasize the urgent need for $4 billion in funding. In 2026, we will be able to produce up to 10 million drones if partners provide the necessary funding. These are cost-effective, fast, and combat-proven solutions.

- Shmyhal stated.

At the same time, the minister noted that Ukrainian drones and deep-strike missiles help Ukraine respond asymmetrically to Russian strikes.

We also need to combine our deep-strike drones with our partners' deep-strike missiles, and I talk a lot about this and we ask for such support. According to our data, the enemy's pipeline deficit is now up to 20% of its needs. There is a significant impact from our weapons.

- Shmyhal stated.

Shmyhal also noted that another priority is to increase the strike range directly at the front line.

We need more long-range artillery shells. We again welcome the initiative for joint procurement of artillery ammunition. But to achieve the greatest effect on the battlefield, we should focus on supplying precisely this type of long-range ammunition.

- Shmyhal said.

Ukraine destroys 68% of enemy drones, but this is not the limit - Zelenskyy13.10.25, 02:48 • 5340 views

Addition

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak, together with other representatives of the Ukrainian delegation, met in Washington with air defense manufacturers.

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask America for Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington. Zelenskyy is preparing for a meeting with Trump to discuss sensitive issues, including arms supplies and forcing Russia to peace.

Zelenskyy stated that in 2026, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion.

Russia's air terror continues, Ukraine needs additional air defense systems - Shmyhal during Ramstein15.10.25, 16:56 • 948 views

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal