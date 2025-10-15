Russia's air terror continues, Ukraine needs additional air defense systems - Shmyhal during Ramstein
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems and guided missiles during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. This is due to Russia's continued air terror, which launched more than 5,600 attack drones and 180 missiles in September.
Russia's air terror continues, so Ukraine needs additional air defense systems in winter, including guided surface-to-air missiles. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein), UNN reports.
Details
As Russia's air terror continues, we also urgently need additional interceptors this winter, including air defense systems and guided surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles for NASAMS, IRIS-T, and F-16 platforms. In September alone, they launched over 5,600 attack drones and over 180 missiles aimed at our civilian infrastructure and people — Shmyhal said.
Therefore, the minister emphasized that on the eve of winter, it is very important to provide Ukraine with the necessary equipment to repel such attacks.
Addition
The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak, together with other representatives of the Ukrainian delegation, met in Washington with manufacturers of air defense systems.
US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask America for Tomahawk missile supplies during a meeting in Washington. Zelenskyy is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss sensitive issues, including arms supplies and forcing Russia to peace.