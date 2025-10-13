Ukraine destroys 68% of enemy drones, but this is not the limit - Zelenskyy

The success rate of destroying enemy attack UAVs by Ukrainian interceptor drones is 68% and will increase. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are currently several companies in Ukraine that have started mass production of interceptor drones.

Currently, the success rate of destruction is 68%. But this efficiency will increase. It's a matter of money, and that's a real problem. One such drone costs approximately 3.5-5 thousand dollars. This is the cheapest way. And you can use 2-3 interceptors against one Iranian "Shahed", which costs over 100 thousand dollars. This is a good tool - said the head of state.

At the same time, he added that "thousands" of such interceptor drones are needed.

"Today we don't have enough money to increase this production. But I think we will be able to do it," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Ukraine and Great Britain plan joint production of interceptor drones to combat Russian "Shahed"-type UAVs. The "Octopus" project envisages the production of about 2000 drones per month, which will be sent to Ukraine to intercept Russian devices.

