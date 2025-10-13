Ukraine destroys 68% of enemy drones, but this is not the limit - Zelenskyy

$41.510.00
October 12, 05:52 PM • 13180 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 20277 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 30043 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 22998 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 82503 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 99794 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 52492 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 52900 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 41538 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30861 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 30041 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 82501 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 99793 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 45451 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 81108 views
Ukraine destroys 68% of enemy drones, but this is not the limit - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the percentage of successful destruction of enemy attack UAVs by Ukrainian interceptor drones is 68% and will increase. According to him, there are currently several companies in Ukraine that have started mass production of interceptor drones.

The success rate of destroying enemy attack UAVs by Ukrainian interceptor drones is 68% and will increase. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are currently several companies in Ukraine that have started mass production of interceptor drones.

Currently, the success rate of destruction is 68%. But this efficiency will increase. It's a matter of money, and that's a real problem. One such drone costs approximately 3.5-5 thousand dollars. This is the cheapest way. And you can use 2-3 interceptors against one Iranian "Shahed", which costs over 100 thousand dollars. This is a good tool

- said the head of state.

At the same time, he added that "thousands" of such interceptor drones are needed.

"Today we don't have enough money to increase this production. But I think we will be able to do it," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Ukraine and Great Britain plan joint production of interceptor drones to combat Russian "Shahed"-type UAVs. The "Octopus" project envisages the production of about 2000 drones per month, which will be sent to Ukraine to intercept Russian devices.

In 2026, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion - Zelenskyy08.10.25, 20:17 • 2834 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine