In 2026, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion - Zelenskyy

Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - Media
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for drones
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regions
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
In 2026, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

President Zelenskyy met with investment funds and business associations, discussing the development of the defense industry. According to him, by 2026, the potential for drone and missile production will reach $35 billion.

In 2026, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Wednesday with the heads of investment funds and business associations – both Ukrainian and international. This was reported on the website of the head of state, writes UNN.

We discussed how we can increase the capabilities of our defense industry, develop new areas of cooperation, and open export platforms for weapons. We count on continued support for Ukraine. For us, this is one of the new directions where we can see real growth in cooperation and Ukraine's defense industry. According to our estimates, by 2026, the potential in drone and missile production alone will already be 35 billion dollars.

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to share its developments, technologies, and develop joint production. "We are also ready to open export platforms for weapons in Europe, the USA, and other countries, provided our technologies are controlled and protected," the president noted.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelenskyy met with the heads of international and Ukrainian investment funds and business associations that participated in the third Defense Industries Forum.

During the meeting, topics included increasing the number of developments and innovations, as well as a push for the development of new types of weapons.

The meeting was attended by representatives of ADS Group, AHK Ukraine, Defence Builder, Darkstar, Baryon Investment Fund, MITS Capital, East Office of Finnish Industries, US-Ukraine Business Council, D3 Venture Capital, Double Tap Investments, Resist.UA, UA1, Angel One Fund, United Tech Assets, Invest in Bravery.

Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production and drone defense with Danish Minister of Business and Finance

