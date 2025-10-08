In 2026, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Wednesday with the heads of investment funds and business associations – both Ukrainian and international. This was reported on the website of the head of state, writes UNN.

We discussed how we can increase the capabilities of our defense industry, develop new areas of cooperation, and open export platforms for weapons. We count on continued support for Ukraine. For us, this is one of the new directions where we can see real growth in cooperation and Ukraine's defense industry. According to our estimates, by 2026, the potential in drone and missile production alone will already be 35 billion dollars. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to share its developments, technologies, and develop joint production. "We are also ready to open export platforms for weapons in Europe, the USA, and other countries, provided our technologies are controlled and protected," the president noted.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelenskyy met with the heads of international and Ukrainian investment funds and business associations that participated in the third Defense Industries Forum.

During the meeting, topics included increasing the number of developments and innovations, as well as a push for the development of new types of weapons.

The meeting was attended by representatives of ADS Group, AHK Ukraine, Defence Builder, Darkstar, Baryon Investment Fund, MITS Capital, East Office of Finnish Industries, US-Ukraine Business Council, D3 Venture Capital, Double Tap Investments, Resist.UA, UA1, Angel One Fund, United Tech Assets, Invest in Bravery.

