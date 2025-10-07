Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production and drone defense with Danish Minister of Business and Finance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov. The parties discussed the situation with drones that violated Danish airspace three times during September, Ukraine's experience in protecting critical infrastructure, and joint weapons production, according to UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Head of State thanked Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the government, and the people of Denmark for their strong support of Ukraine throughout all the years of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We count on you and on the continuation of such warm and productive relations. We are grateful for the Danish model; it sent messages to other countries, and this helped increase the production of our drones and missiles. Therefore, thank you very much for the steps you are taking together with us," the President said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Denmark's presidency of the Council of the European Union this semester and its support for our country on its path to EU membership. The Head of State noted that Ukraine expects progress and knows that Denmark is doing everything possible on its part.

"It is a great honor for us to be here. We arrived with the largest Danish business delegation that has ever visited Ukraine. And this is not just a business delegation. If you count everyone who is currently in Ukraine, our delegation numbers about 150 people representing business and government agencies. All of them came to explore opportunities for new forms of cooperation," the minister said.

The President noted Denmark's decision on joint weapons production. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Morten Bødskov discussed the continuation of defense cooperation, including financing and insurance mechanisms. They also discussed the export of Ukrainian weapons and Ukraine's readiness to open export platforms, particularly in Europe.

The parties also discussed the situation with drones that violated Danish airspace three times during September, and Ukraine's experience in protecting critical infrastructure. The President emphasized that our country is ready to help and share its experience.

In addition, they discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular Denmark's patronage over Mykolaiv Oblast and projects that can be implemented in the future. The minister assured that large Danish companies are ready to join the reconstruction.

Before the meeting, the Head of State received credentials from the newly appointed Danish Ambassador Thomas Lund-Sørensen and congratulated him on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in our country.

