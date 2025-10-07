Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production and drone defense with Danish Minister of Business and Finance

$41.340.11
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 2654 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 9716 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 14317 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 16118 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 41065 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44040 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 71778 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59460 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56704 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 25933 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 18337 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 11366 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 6408 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12520 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 1700 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 6176 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 56074 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 65359 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12747 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 25873 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 78647 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 74140 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 149055 views
Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production and drone defense with Danish Minister of Business and Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov. The parties discussed joint weapons production, export of Ukrainian weapons, as well as Ukraine's experience in protecting critical infrastructure from drones.

Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production and drone defense with Danish Minister of Business and Finance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov. The parties discussed the situation with drones that violated Danish airspace three times during September, Ukraine's experience in protecting critical infrastructure, and joint weapons production, according to UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the government, and the people of Denmark for their strong support of Ukraine throughout all the years of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We count on you and on the continuation of such warm and productive relations. We are grateful for the Danish model; it sent messages to other countries, and this helped increase the production of our drones and missiles. Therefore, thank you very much for the steps you are taking together with us," the President said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Denmark's presidency of the Council of the European Union this semester and its support for our country on its path to EU membership. The Head of State noted that Ukraine expects progress and knows that Denmark is doing everything possible on its part.

"It is a great honor for us to be here. We arrived with the largest Danish business delegation that has ever visited Ukraine. And this is not just a business delegation. If you count everyone who is currently in Ukraine, our delegation numbers about 150 people representing business and government agencies. All of them came to explore opportunities for new forms of cooperation," the minister said.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and joint weapons production with the Lithuanian Prime Minister06.10.25, 19:20 • 3798 views

The President noted Denmark's decision on joint weapons production. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Morten Bødskov discussed the continuation of defense cooperation, including financing and insurance mechanisms. They also discussed the export of Ukrainian weapons and Ukraine's readiness to open export platforms, particularly in Europe.

Add

The parties also discussed the situation with drones that violated Danish airspace three times during September, and Ukraine's experience in protecting critical infrastructure. The President emphasized that our country is ready to help and share its experience.

In addition, they discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular Denmark's patronage over Mykolaiv Oblast and projects that can be implemented in the future. The minister assured that large Danish companies are ready to join the reconstruction.

Before the meeting, the Head of State received credentials from the newly appointed Danish Ambassador Thomas Lund-Sørensen and congratulated him on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in our country.

Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy30.09.25, 14:14 • 42376 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Mykolaiv Oblast
Mette Frederiksen
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine