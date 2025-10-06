Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and joint weapons production with the Lithuanian Prime Minister

$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 10938 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 22871 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 24493 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 28113 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 55849 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 29145 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 36407 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 64208 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 76166 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 91451 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
India is negotiating with Russia to purchase 5 S-400 air defense systems - MediaOctober 6, 08:00 AM • 4398 views
Drones attacked an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russian authorities report 20 downed UAVsVideoOctober 6, 08:06 AM • 7898 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 34145 views
Training centers are moving deeper into the country, away from the front line - Syrskyi11:59 AM • 8236 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 21430 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 21441 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 34155 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 55856 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 177190 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 105514 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 62189 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 58881 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 134468 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 66495 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 67956 views
Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and joint weapons production with the Lithuanian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė. The parties discussed defense assistance, joint weapons production, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, and strengthening air defense to protect energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and joint weapons production with the Lithuanian Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene. They discussed further defense assistance, joint weapons production, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, and strengthening air defense to protect energy infrastructure, UNN reports.

I held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Inga Ruginiene. This is her first foreign visit, and it is very valuable that it is to Ukraine. A true sign of support.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, they discussed everything that is critically important now: further defense assistance, joint weapons production, and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Lithuania wants to adopt Ukraine's experience in protecting against Russian drones as soon as possible - Prime Minister06.10.25, 13:36 • 1944 views

Separately – about energy. Winter is ahead, and Russia is only increasing its aerial terror, striking our cities. Therefore, strengthening our air defense is a priority issue. We also discussed Lithuania's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and assistance in building shelters in schools and kindergartens.

- added the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Lithuania's readiness to contribute to the PURL initiative and join the SAFE program is important.

We appreciate this. And we are grateful for Lithuania's comprehensive support for Ukraine. Military assistance, co-leadership in the demining coalition, active participation in drone, air defense, electronic warfare, artillery, and IT coalitions – all this significantly strengthens our people in defense.

- summarized the President.

Lithuania announced it would allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense06.10.25, 13:41 • 2014 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine