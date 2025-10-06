Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and joint weapons production with the Lithuanian Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene. They discussed further defense assistance, joint weapons production, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, and strengthening air defense to protect energy infrastructure, UNN reports.

I held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Inga Ruginiene. This is her first foreign visit, and it is very valuable that it is to Ukraine. A true sign of support. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, they discussed everything that is critically important now: further defense assistance, joint weapons production, and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Lithuania wants to adopt Ukraine's experience in protecting against Russian drones as soon as possible - Prime Minister

Separately – about energy. Winter is ahead, and Russia is only increasing its aerial terror, striking our cities. Therefore, strengthening our air defense is a priority issue. We also discussed Lithuania's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and assistance in building shelters in schools and kindergartens. - added the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Lithuania's readiness to contribute to the PURL initiative and join the SAFE program is important.

We appreciate this. And we are grateful for Lithuania's comprehensive support for Ukraine. Military assistance, co-leadership in the demining coalition, active participation in drone, air defense, electronic warfare, artillery, and IT coalitions – all this significantly strengthens our people in defense. - summarized the President.

Lithuania announced it would allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense