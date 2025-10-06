Lithuania wants to adopt Ukraine's experience in protecting against Russian drones as soon as possible - Prime Minister

Lithuania has stated that it wants to adopt Ukraine's experience regarding the lessons of war as soon as possible, particularly in protection against Russian drones. This was announced by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene during a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

We need to adopt your experience regarding the lessons of war as soon as possible, particularly in protection against Russian drones, which are increasingly violating the airspace of our NATO allies and threatening the security of our region and the protection of critical infrastructure. - said Ruginiene.

She noted that representatives of Ukrainian and Lithuanian agencies signed an interagency agreement on critical infrastructure protection, which will allow for even more intensive cooperation in this area.

She also emphasized that Lithuania will never, under any circumstances, agree to Russia's seizure of Ukrainian territory.

Russia does not seek lasting peace. A ceasefire is needed before negotiations begin, and the negotiations themselves must provide real security guarantees for Ukraine. - stated Ruginiene.

Addition

On September 23, the Lithuanian Seimas adopted amendments to the Law on Aviation and the Statute on the Use of Military Force, which allow the army to respond more quickly to drones that pose a threat to the country's airspace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will help Europe counter Russian drones, as it has extensive experience due to the war.