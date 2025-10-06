Lithuania announced it would allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
10:30 AM • 3532 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7780 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13682 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33707 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23163 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32486 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61551 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75116 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90041 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 166985 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.9m/s
69%
750mm
Popular news
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 18547 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 24879 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 22325 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 15165 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13096 views
Publications
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13316 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 33705 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 166985 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 95904 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 109178 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 55721 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 52780 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 128544 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 61301 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 62970 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
Forbes
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Lithuania announced it would allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Lithuania commits to allocating at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense and security needs. This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, confirming an unwavering belief in Ukraine's victory.

Lithuania announced it would allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense

Lithuania commits to allocating at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense and security needs. This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė during a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

We want to show and confirm that our faith in Ukraine's victory is unwavering. We discussed how we can further strengthen our assistance to Ukraine. Lithuania firmly commits to allocating at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense and security needs. We are also looking for ways to increase this support

- Ruginienė stated.

Svyrydenko noted that she received assurances from Ruginienė that Ukraine would be a significant priority for the new Lithuanian government under her leadership. Svyrydenko also stated that Lithuania would contribute to the development of Ukraine's defense production capabilities.

We agreed to continue working on increasing pressure on Russia, in support of the sanctions regime. Separately, we discussed our European integration. In Lithuania, they are convinced that without Ukraine's membership in the EU, Europe certainly cannot be safe and peaceful. This approach should become the driving force of the entire process of European Union enlargement. We plan to hold joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Lithuania in the near future

- Svyrydenko stated.

Lithuania extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 202725.09.25, 00:08 • 2649 views

Addition

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed assistance to Ukraine in the upcoming year 2026.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Yulia Svyrydenko
charity
Hanno Pevkur
European Union
Lithuania
Estonia
Ukraine