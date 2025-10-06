Lithuania announced it would allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense

Lithuania commits to allocating at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense and security needs. This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė during a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

We want to show and confirm that our faith in Ukraine's victory is unwavering. We discussed how we can further strengthen our assistance to Ukraine. Lithuania firmly commits to allocating at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense and security needs. We are also looking for ways to increase this support - Ruginienė stated.

Svyrydenko noted that she received assurances from Ruginienė that Ukraine would be a significant priority for the new Lithuanian government under her leadership. Svyrydenko also stated that Lithuania would contribute to the development of Ukraine's defense production capabilities.

We agreed to continue working on increasing pressure on Russia, in support of the sanctions regime. Separately, we discussed our European integration. In Lithuania, they are convinced that without Ukraine's membership in the EU, Europe certainly cannot be safe and peaceful. This approach should become the driving force of the entire process of European Union enlargement. We plan to hold joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Lithuania in the near future - Svyrydenko stated.

Addition

