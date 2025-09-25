$41.380.00
Lithuania extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Lithuania has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war until March 4, 2027. The Lithuanian government made this decision on September 24, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Lithuania extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027

Lithuania has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war until March 4, 2027. Previously, its validity was set to expire on March 4, 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Government of Lithuania, and the country's public broadcaster LRT.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, September 24, the Government of Lithuania announced that it would extend temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine.

The European Union has agreed to extend temporary protection because the war is not over yet. We have proposed to do the same in Lithuania through this government resolution.

- said acting Prime Minister Rimantas Sadžius at a Cabinet meeting.

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs, 30-40 new applications from Ukrainians for temporary residence permits based on temporary protection are registered daily. According to data from September 9, 2025, 47,534 people had such a permit under temporary protection (in July 2024 there were about 44,000, and in November 2023 - about 52,000).

As long as the war continues, the extension of temporary protection is a necessary measure to ensure stability and reduce administrative burden.

– said Minister of Internal Affairs Vladislav Kondratovich.

As LRT writes, the extension also continues the policy according to which foreigners working in Lithuania under temporary protection are not required to learn the Lithuanian language. In July, the government decided that war refugees with temporary protection do not need to be proficient in Lithuanian.

Recall

The EU Council adopted a recommendation on the transition of Ukrainians from temporary protection to other residence statuses, as well as on their sustainable return and reintegration in Ukraine. This recommendation prepares the EU for a coordinated approach when conditions in Ukraine allow for the lifting of temporary protection.

