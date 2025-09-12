Poland adopted a law on the status of Ukrainian refugees: payments are tied to work

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
07:25 PM • 4754 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 11832 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 11624 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 20579 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 28141 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 29963 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 27800 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22970 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32228 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20238 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
46%
757mm
Popular news
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detectiveSeptember 12, 12:14 PM • 13996 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General StaffSeptember 12, 01:02 PM • 16707 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 13397 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 13009 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 8508 views
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 8544 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 13029 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 20580 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 13415 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 28144 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 28144 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 36307 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 83746 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 45375 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 51013 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Poland adopted a law on the status of Ukrainian refugees: payments are tied to work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

The Polish Sejm adopted a draft law regulating the status of stay of Ukrainian refugees and the payment of financial assistance to them. The right to payments will be linked to professional activity and children's education in a Polish school, as well as to receiving at least 50% of the minimum wage.

Poland adopted a law on the status of Ukrainian refugees: payments are tied to work

The Polish Sejm has adopted a bill regulating the status of Ukrainian refugees and the payment of financial assistance to them. 227 deputies voted for the relevant decision, 194 against, and seven abstained, UNN reports with reference to PAP.

Details

It is noted that the right to payments under this program will be linked to professional activity and children's schooling in a Polish school, with the exception of, for example, people with disabilities. In addition, the right to payments will be linked to foreigners receiving at least 50% of the minimum wage.

In addition, the country's authorities will check monthly whether Ukrainian refugees are working; if not, payments for them will be suspended. They will also check whether the Ukrainian has left Poland.

Also, Poland will introduce restrictions on the possibility of adult Ukrainian citizens using healthcare services – in particular, therapeutic rehabilitation, dental and drug treatment.

The law provides for the extension of the legal status of Ukrainians in Poland until March 4, 2026 – the validity period of the relevant decision of the EU Council.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to Ukrainian citizens on August 25. He insists that 800+ assistance should be provided only to Ukrainian refugees who are working.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland reported that the special law on assistance to Ukrainians is valid until September 30, 2025. The EU Council's decision on temporary protection has been extended until March 4, 2027.

Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 2812.09.25, 04:21 • 32665 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine
Poland