Poland adopted a law on the status of Ukrainian refugees: payments are tied to work

The Polish Sejm has adopted a bill regulating the status of Ukrainian refugees and the payment of financial assistance to them. 227 deputies voted for the relevant decision, 194 against, and seven abstained, UNN reports with reference to PAP.

Details

It is noted that the right to payments under this program will be linked to professional activity and children's schooling in a Polish school, with the exception of, for example, people with disabilities. In addition, the right to payments will be linked to foreigners receiving at least 50% of the minimum wage.

In addition, the country's authorities will check monthly whether Ukrainian refugees are working; if not, payments for them will be suspended. They will also check whether the Ukrainian has left Poland.

Also, Poland will introduce restrictions on the possibility of adult Ukrainian citizens using healthcare services – in particular, therapeutic rehabilitation, dental and drug treatment.

The law provides for the extension of the legal status of Ukrainians in Poland until March 4, 2026 – the validity period of the relevant decision of the EU Council.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to Ukrainian citizens on August 25. He insists that 800+ assistance should be provided only to Ukrainian refugees who are working.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland reported that the special law on assistance to Ukrainians is valid until September 30, 2025. The EU Council's decision on temporary protection has been extended until March 4, 2027.

