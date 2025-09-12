$41.210.09
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Almost 10,000 Ukrainian men aged 18–22 left for Poland after the government decree of August 26. Polish border guards recorded their arrival from August 28 to September 3, mainly through Przemyśl and the Volyn region.

Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 28

Almost 10,000 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 have left for Poland after the government's decree allowing departure on August 26. Polish border guards recorded over 6,000 in Przemyśl and over 4,000 at the checkpoint in the Volyn region. This is reported by RMF FM with reference to the press service of the Polish Border Guard, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the border service has recently recorded an increase in the number of young Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 arriving in Poland.

This group is noticeable, but it is not mass migration

- commented Ihor Horkov, head of the Przemyśl branch of the Union of Ukrainians in Poland.

Polish border guards collected statistics on the arrival of Ukrainian men from August 28 to September 3. They reported that during this period, about 10,000 Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 entered Poland.

During the same period, about 2,000 Ukrainians of this age group returned to Ukraine via Przemyśl, and 1,301 Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 left Poland via checkpoints between Poland and Ukraine in the Volyn region.

Recall

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the permission for men aged 18-22 to leave did not affect the increase in passenger traffic at the border. The overall passenger traffic remains high on weekends.

The government's decision to allow men aged 18-22 to travel abroad did not affect the labor market. The shortage of personnel has decreased but remains significant.

