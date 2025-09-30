Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military personnel have begun deploying a mission to Denmark to share their experience in drone defense, and high-ranking military officials have been instructed to work with partners in Europe who can deploy a drone countermeasures system, and the results of the mission in Denmark will form the appropriate framework, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Our military has begun deploying a mission to Denmark to share Ukraine's experience in drone defense. The guys arrived to participate in joint exercises with partners, which could become the basis for a new system to counter Russian and any other drones. - Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "Ukrainian experience is the most relevant in Europe right now, and it is our experience, our specialists, our technologies that can become a key element of the future European 'Drone Wall' - a large-scale project that will guarantee security in the sky."

Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now

Today, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the first report of the team from Denmark. I instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to work promptly with all partners in Europe who are truly capable of deploying a drone countermeasures system. The results of the mission in Denmark will form the appropriate framework for cooperation with other European countries. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Wings of Defense": Ukrainian specialists in countering UAVs arrived in Denmark for joint exercises