11:14 AM
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNSSeptember 30, 01:57 AM • 24295 views
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVASeptember 30, 04:42 AM • 13615 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 17692 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 16890 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 14153 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 36631 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64641 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136591 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 68637 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 71085 views
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
António Costa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
United Kingdom
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 7056 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 14395 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 23248 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 25237 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 37519 views
The Guardian
Financial Times
Nord Stream
BM-27 Uragan
BM-21 "Grad"

Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3708 views

The Ukrainian military has launched a mission in Denmark to share its experience in drone defense. This cooperation could form the basis for a new European drone countermeasures system.

Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military personnel have begun deploying a mission to Denmark to share their experience in drone defense, and high-ranking military officials have been instructed to work with partners in Europe who can deploy a drone countermeasures system, and the results of the mission in Denmark will form the appropriate framework, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Our military has begun deploying a mission to Denmark to share Ukraine's experience in drone defense. The guys arrived to participate in joint exercises with partners, which could become the basis for a new system to counter Russian and any other drones.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "Ukrainian experience is the most relevant in Europe right now, and it is our experience, our specialists, our technologies that can become a key element of the future European 'Drone Wall' - a large-scale project that will guarantee security in the sky."

Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now26.09.25, 16:31 • 57337 views

Today, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the first report of the team from Denmark. I instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to work promptly with all partners in Europe who are truly capable of deploying a drone countermeasures system. The results of the mission in Denmark will form the appropriate framework for cooperation with other European countries. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Wings of Defense": Ukrainian specialists in countering UAVs arrived in Denmark for joint exercises29.09.25, 19:50 • 3608 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Denmark
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy