"Wings of Defense": Ukrainian specialists in countering UAVs arrived in Denmark for joint exercises

Joint exercises "Wings of Defense" have begun in the Kingdom of Denmark, in which Ukrainian specialists in countering attack UAVs are participating together with their Danish counterparts, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Denmark to support partners in connection with the situation related to the appearance of unknown drones over the country.

During the week of exercises, participants will practice practical tasks, exchange knowledge and experience, improving their training level and enhancing their capabilities to counter air threats.

Such exercises are an important step in strengthening the interoperability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Denmark and make our states stronger in the common pursuit of peace and security in Europe - summarized the General Staff.

