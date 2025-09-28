$41.490.00
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
08:33 AM • 18513 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 15082 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
September 28, 06:00 AM • 18840 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 46345 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 64679 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 80808 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
September 26, 02:01 PM • 133194 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55059 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47462 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bild

Unknown drones spotted over several military facilities in Denmark: Ministry of Defense calls situation critical

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

On Saturday night, drones were detected over Danish Ministry of Defense facilities, including Karup, where military helicopters are based. The military assesses the incidents as questioning the country's ability to deter threats.

Unknown drones spotted over several military facilities in Denmark: Ministry of Defense calls situation critical

On Saturday night, drones were spotted over a number of Danish Ministry of Defense facilities, including Karup, where military helicopters are based. The military assesses the incidents as questioning the country's ability to deter threats, UNN reports with reference to MSN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense reports that drones were "in several locations." It is currently unknown where else the UAVs were, besides Karup. The publication tried to get answers about which locations are being referred to, but the Ministry of Defense insists that it will not provide comments.

The Ministry of Defense can confirm that drones were spotted at several Ministry of Defense locations last night. Several capabilities were involved. The Ministry of Defense currently has no further comments.

– the message says.

According to TV 2 correspondent Anders Lomholdt, the military considers the situation critical and has suspended operations.

This action is intended to criticize Danish defense and show that we are unable to withstand threats.

– says Anders Lomholdt, who calls it one of the most toxic things for defense.

Germany wants to allow shooting down drones - media27.09.25, 17:24 • 3782 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Danish Ministry of Defence
Denmark
Germany