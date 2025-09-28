Unknown drones spotted over several military facilities in Denmark: Ministry of Defense calls situation critical

On Saturday night, drones were spotted over a number of Danish Ministry of Defense facilities, including Karup, where military helicopters are based. The military assesses the incidents as questioning the country's ability to deter threats, UNN reports with reference to MSN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense reports that drones were "in several locations." It is currently unknown where else the UAVs were, besides Karup. The publication tried to get answers about which locations are being referred to, but the Ministry of Defense insists that it will not provide comments.

The Ministry of Defense can confirm that drones were spotted at several Ministry of Defense locations last night. Several capabilities were involved. The Ministry of Defense currently has no further comments. – the message says.

According to TV 2 correspondent Anders Lomholdt, the military considers the situation critical and has suspended operations.

This action is intended to criticize Danish defense and show that we are unable to withstand threats. – says Anders Lomholdt, who calls it one of the most toxic things for defense.

