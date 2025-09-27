Germany wants to allow shooting down drones - media
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to change the rules for combating drones, allowing the destruction of drones by the armed forces in the event of an immediate threat. This includes strengthening penalties for illegal entry into airport territory and expanding technical measures.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to change the rules for combating drones, UNN reports with reference to DW and Bild.
According to the publication, the measures provide for the possibility of destroying drones by the armed forces if the drones pose a direct threat to human life or critical infrastructure, and other means of protection prove ineffective. In such a case, the decision on the use of weapons should be transferred to the German Ministry of Defense.
The plan also includes certain technical and operational measures: drone recognition and classification systems, signal jammers, and interception control technologies. Strengthening punishment for illegal entry into airport territory is also being considered.
A representative of the German Interior Ministry confirmed discussions on changes to the air safety law but did not disclose details.
In recent weeks, cases of drones violating the airspace of European countries have become more frequent. Incidents occurred in Poland, Romania, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Latvia. Russia is behind some of them, although Moscow denies all accusations.
Also, on September 26, unknown drones were spotted in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany. Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident for possible espionage and sabotage.
In January, unknown drones were spotted six times over the Bundeswehr training ground in Schwerin, where Ukrainian soldiers are trained. The military believes that the base was spied on due to training in operating the Patriot system. Russian special services are among the suspects.