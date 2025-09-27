Drone spotted over hydropower plant in Finland

A suspicious drone was spotted over a hydroelectric power plant in Rovaniemi, northern Finland; who was operating the flying apparatus is unknown, Yle reports, writes UNN.

Details

"An unknown person launched a drone over the Valajaskoski power plant in Rovaniemi. The incident occurred last weekend," the report says.

Since August, power plants in the country have become no-fly zones, where the use of drones is prohibited.

A passerby noticed the drone in Rovaniemi and contacted the police. Law enforcement agencies in the region confirmed this information to Yle, but did not disclose details due to investigative measures.

Valajaskoski belongs to Kemijoki Oy. According to the head of emergency services, Juha Kutolahti, the power plants have video surveillance, but it did not record the drone operator.

Addition

In recent days, unknown drones have been recorded in European countries. Incidents have been reported in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Lithuania, among others.

Also, recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

US President Donald Trump then said that he considers it the right decision for NATO countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported US President Donald Trump's comments this week that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they enter their airspace, if such a step is necessary.