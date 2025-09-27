Unknown drones spotted again in Denmark: this time - near military facilities

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 42130 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 82371 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 34724 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 34068 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 33153 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 25269 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 47763 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 50103 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49799 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 30237 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.5m/s
37%
760mm
Popular news
British politician admitted making pro-Russian statements in exchange for bribesSeptember 27, 01:14 AM • 6126 views
13 times larger than Jupiter: NASA scientists discover exoplanet in a zone where life is impossibleSeptember 27, 01:36 AM • 6844 views
Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27PhotoSeptember 27, 05:02 AM • 11457 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 14217 views
International Paralympic Committee cancels partial suspension of Russia and Belarus08:28 AM • 5066 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 14304 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 82354 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 38369 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 47757 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 50101 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Mette Frederiksen
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
Ukraine
Denmark
United States
Germany
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 42121 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 33087 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 38456 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 40784 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 48431 views
Actual
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
The Washington Post

Unknown drones spotted again in Denmark: this time - near military facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

In Denmark, unidentified drones were spotted near military facilities overnight, following several drone incursions near airports and critical infrastructure. The Prime Minister called it "the most serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure to date."

Unknown drones spotted again in Denmark: this time - near military facilities

In Denmark, unidentified drones were spotted near military facilities overnight. This happened after several drone incursions near airports and critical infrastructure this week, Reuters reports, citing the country's armed forces, writes UNN.

Details

The country's armed forces did not specify where exactly the drones were spotted. Police said they observed drones near Karup Air Base in western Denmark.

Copenhagen Airport, the busiest in the Scandinavian region, was closed for several hours late on Monday after several large drones were spotted in its airspace. Five smaller airports, both civilian and military, were also temporarily closed in the following days.

Danish authorities called the incursions "hybrid attacks," and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this week that it was "the most serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure to date."

Addition

A suspicious drone was spotted over a hydroelectric power plant in Rovaniemi, northern Finland. It is unknown who was operating the flying device.

In the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, the capital's airport was suspended on Friday due to possible drone sightings.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Electricity
Mette Frederiksen
Reuters
Copenhagen
Vilnius
Finland
Denmark
Lithuania