Unknown drones spotted again in Denmark: this time - near military facilities
In Denmark, unidentified drones were spotted near military facilities overnight, following several drone incursions near airports and critical infrastructure. The Prime Minister called it "the most serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure to date."
Details
The country's armed forces did not specify where exactly the drones were spotted. Police said they observed drones near Karup Air Base in western Denmark.
Copenhagen Airport, the busiest in the Scandinavian region, was closed for several hours late on Monday after several large drones were spotted in its airspace. Five smaller airports, both civilian and military, were also temporarily closed in the following days.
Danish authorities called the incursions "hybrid attacks," and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this week that it was "the most serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure to date."
Addition
A suspicious drone was spotted over a hydroelectric power plant in Rovaniemi, northern Finland. It is unknown who was operating the flying device.
In the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, the capital's airport was suspended on Friday due to possible drone sightings.