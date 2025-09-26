$41.490.08
02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
12:45 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
09:46 AM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:25 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:01 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 06:40 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 25, 05:19 PM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28342 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7090 views

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to participate in the "Drone Wall" project, initiated by the European Commission, and to play an active role in protecting Europe from the Russian drone threat. Kyiv expects to sign a joint declaration with partners in October and is ready to share its experience in the field of unmanned technologies.

Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now

Ukraine is ready to participate in the "Drone Wall" project. We are already striving and able to play an active role in protecting Europe from the Russian drone threat. This was stated during a joint meeting with the participation of European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, defense ministers of Denmark, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as NATO representatives, reports UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, during the conversation, they focused on concrete steps to implement this project, initiated by the European Commission.

The "Drone Wall" will create a fundamentally new defense ecosystem in Europe, of which Ukraine is also ready to be a part. Together with allies, we will coordinate our countermeasures against Russia's provocations in the sky and implement the most effective solutions.

- said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, Kyiv expects to sign a joint declaration with partners in October. For its part, it is already ready to send technical teams to prepare groups that will become part of the "Drone Wall."

"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense Commissioner24.09.25, 10:55 • 14589 views

Ukraine is a recognized leader in the field of unmanned technologies. We are ready to share our experience in shooting down Russian drones with the EU, NATO and neighboring countries. We also discussed the participation of Ukrainian manufacturers in the project, as we have innovative developments proven in practice. The aggressor has already carried out deliberate provocations against Denmark, Poland, and the Baltic countries. The EU must be ready to respond decisively to such escalation. And Ukraine's role here is key.

- Shmyhal emphasized.

He thanked the European Commission for organizing this conversation, and the participants for their readiness to unite forces to protect the European continent.

EU to discuss drone incursions at 'drone wall' meeting and informal summit25.09.25, 15:00 • 2638 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Andrius Kubilius
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
Latvia
NATO
Finland
Denmark
Lithuania
Bulgaria
Romania
Estonia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland