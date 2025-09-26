Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now

Ukraine is ready to participate in the "Drone Wall" project. We are already striving and able to play an active role in protecting Europe from the Russian drone threat. This was stated during a joint meeting with the participation of European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, defense ministers of Denmark, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as NATO representatives, reports UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, during the conversation, they focused on concrete steps to implement this project, initiated by the European Commission.

The "Drone Wall" will create a fundamentally new defense ecosystem in Europe, of which Ukraine is also ready to be a part. Together with allies, we will coordinate our countermeasures against Russia's provocations in the sky and implement the most effective solutions. - said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, Kyiv expects to sign a joint declaration with partners in October. For its part, it is already ready to send technical teams to prepare groups that will become part of the "Drone Wall."

Ukraine is a recognized leader in the field of unmanned technologies. We are ready to share our experience in shooting down Russian drones with the EU, NATO and neighboring countries. We also discussed the participation of Ukrainian manufacturers in the project, as we have innovative developments proven in practice. The aggressor has already carried out deliberate provocations against Denmark, Poland, and the Baltic countries. The EU must be ready to respond decisively to such escalation. And Ukraine's role here is key. - Shmyhal emphasized.

He thanked the European Commission for organizing this conversation, and the participants for their readiness to unite forces to protect the European continent.

