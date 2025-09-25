EU to discuss drone incursions at 'drone wall' meeting and informal summit

Drone incursions will be discussed in the EU at a meeting on the "drone wall" this week and at an informal summit next week, the European Commission said, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The President of the European Commission and heads of state will discuss recent drone incursions "in quite some detail" at an informal meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen next week, said Olof Gill, Deputy Spokesperson for the European Commission.

"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense Commissioner

The European Commission's defense spokesperson, Toma Renier, added that the issue will also be discussed at the first meeting on the so-called "drone wall" on Friday, hosted by EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius with representatives of seven EU border member states, joined by Denmark, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

Slovakia to join the discussion on the "drone wall", and will not speak on behalf of Hungary in the Commission - spokesman

The work will focus on "what we will need to do to detect these incoming drones," as "it's not very simple," and then on how to counter them.

NATO representatives "at a technical level" are also expected to join tomorrow's meeting on the EU's "drone wall" initiative, the spokesperson confirmed.

"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role