EU to discuss drone incursions at 'drone wall' meeting and informal summit

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 5412 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 23552 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 23051 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 48693 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 49922 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 71030 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 53669 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46731 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41993 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72330 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
47%
759mm
Popular news
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25PhotoSeptember 25, 03:07 AM • 37584 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hoursSeptember 25, 05:22 AM • 46542 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:27 AM • 34982 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17893 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30641 views
Publications
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 4930 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 14519 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 23565 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 15712 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30675 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Emmanuel Macron
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 9760 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17906 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 57897 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 116349 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 74731 views
Actual
Financial Times
BFM TV
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

EU to discuss drone incursions at 'drone wall' meeting and informal summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

The President of the European Commission and EU heads of state will discuss drone incursions at an informal meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen next week. This issue will also be considered at the first meeting on the 'drone wall' on Friday, with the participation of representatives from seven border EU member states, Denmark, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

EU to discuss drone incursions at 'drone wall' meeting and informal summit

Drone incursions will be discussed in the EU at a meeting on the "drone wall" this week and at an informal summit next week, the European Commission said, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The President of the European Commission and heads of state will discuss recent drone incursions "in quite some detail" at an informal meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen next week, said Olof Gill, Deputy Spokesperson for the European Commission.

"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense Commissioner24.09.25, 10:55 • 14526 views

The European Commission's defense spokesperson, Toma Renier, added that the issue will also be discussed at the first meeting on the so-called "drone wall" on Friday, hosted by EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius with representatives of seven EU border member states, joined by Denmark, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

Slovakia to join the discussion on the "drone wall", and will not speak on behalf of Hungary in the Commission - spokesman24.09.25, 16:57 • 2654 views

The work will focus on "what we will need to do to detect these incoming drones," as "it's not very simple," and then on how to counter them.

NATO representatives "at a technical level" are also expected to join tomorrow's meeting on the EU's "drone wall" initiative, the spokesperson confirmed.

"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role22.09.25, 12:32 • 76924 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
European Commission
European Council
Copenhagen
Denmark
Slovakia
Ukraine