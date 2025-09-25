EU to discuss drone incursions at 'drone wall' meeting and informal summit
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Commission and EU heads of state will discuss drone incursions at an informal meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen next week. This issue will also be considered at the first meeting on the 'drone wall' on Friday, with the participation of representatives from seven border EU member states, Denmark, Slovakia, and Ukraine.
Drone incursions will be discussed in the EU at a meeting on the "drone wall" this week and at an informal summit next week, the European Commission said, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
Details
The President of the European Commission and heads of state will discuss recent drone incursions "in quite some detail" at an informal meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen next week, said Olof Gill, Deputy Spokesperson for the European Commission.
The European Commission's defense spokesperson, Toma Renier, added that the issue will also be discussed at the first meeting on the so-called "drone wall" on Friday, hosted by EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius with representatives of seven EU border member states, joined by Denmark, Slovakia, and Ukraine.
The work will focus on "what we will need to do to detect these incoming drones," as "it's not very simple," and then on how to counter them.
NATO representatives "at a technical level" are also expected to join tomorrow's meeting on the EU's "drone wall" initiative, the spokesperson confirmed.
