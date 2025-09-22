$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
09:32 AM • 188 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 9884 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 11365 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 16513 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 15441 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 29015 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 45035 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55014 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60682 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57251 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The EU has started discussing the creation of a "drone wall" that would protect against further Russian attacks.

"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role

After Russian drone attacks on Polish territory, the European Union began discussing the creation of a "drone wall" that would protect EU countries from further Russian attacks. What is the essence of this project, what is its cost, and what role is envisioned for Ukraine – we tell you in the UNN material.

"Drone wall" to protect Europe and Ukraine

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, previously reported that this week the EU will hold talks on creating a "drone wall" along the eastern border to protect against Russian attacks. Ukraine is also expected to join this project.

The Head of the Presidential Office also added that since World War II and the Cold War, the principles of warfare have changed significantly. In recent years, drones have played a key role, and therefore armies need to change as well, focusing on AI, which will be integrated into UAVs, both attack and anti-aircraft.

Euronews notes that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in her address to Congress on September 10, stated that Europe "must heed the call" of the Baltic countries "to build a drone wall."

This is not an abstract ambition, it is the foundation of a robust defense

she said earlier this month.

Also, EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told Reuters last week that he plans to convene EU defense ministers for talks on creating a "drone wall" along the EU's eastern border after Russian drones were shot down over Polish airspace.

The publication notes that von der Leyen and Kubilius, in their speeches, were referring to the Baltic Drone Wall. This is a joint project of Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to strengthen the eastern border of the EU and NATO.

Ukraine invited: EU to discuss creation of a "drone wall" on its eastern border after Russian UAVs invaded Poland19.09.25, 03:56 • 3958 views

The Financial Times writes that the EU will also create a "drone alliance" with Kyiv, backed by six billion euros in funding, to "turn Ukrainian ingenuity into a battlefield advantage and shared industrialization."

Europe's defense posture is too fragmented, but it is in this area that we really need to see much more coordination. It cannot be that one frontline state does one thing on its border, and another does something else. Russia simply adapts its approach to our weaknesses.

- said one of the high-ranking EU officials.

According to him, members of NATO's eastern flank will receive almost 100 billion euros in defense-related loans out of a total of 150 billion euros raised for the common EU budget. The "Security Action for Europe" program loans "will help" with the "drone wall" initiative. If member states want to have a common approach to protecting the EU," said Commission spokesman Thomas Renier on Tuesday.

According to the Financial Times, Daniela Hildenbrand, head of counter-drone solutions at German defense contractor Hensoldt, said the region is becoming "a bit more creative in contractual arrangements to provide a common protective shield for Europe and NATO."

This means exploring how member states can have multinational structures or help each other with capabilities

- she said.

Europe plans to use Ukrainian technology to create an "anti-drone wall" against Russia - FT17.09.25, 10:07 • 3212 views

What is known about the "drone wall"

At the core of the "drone wall" project is a "multi-layered drone defense system" called Eirshield, an anti-drone platform developed through a joint partnership between Estonian company DefSecIntel and Latvian Origin Robotics.

According to CEO Jaanus Tamm, the system will use radars, cameras, radio frequency detectors, drone direction, and its threat level to decide whether to jam or block the enemy drone's signal, or whether to hit it with another drone.

Agris Kipurs, co-founder and CEO of Origin Robots, noted that the system is "fully automatic," making strikes possible with artificial intelligence (AI), so "no pilot is needed," meaning everything from drone detection to interception is automated.

Eirshield is designed to combat "fast-flying unmanned" targets carrying warheads that can fly at speeds of over 200 kilometers per hour, Kipurs said. He also added that the system will have some portable parts.

The system can be equipped with several types of drones, including those already developed by DefSecIntel, which, according to Tamm, is key to responding to the capabilities of different types of drones.

The cost of using the Eirshield system is "tens of thousands" of euros, Kipurs said, compared to "several millions" used by older, conventional air strike systems.

Operation "Eastern Sentinel" does not involve integration with Ukrainian air defense forces - NATO General12.09.25, 22:11 • 2760 views

What is Ukraine's role?

The Financial Times writes that Ukraine has been innovating in air defense since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. While Kyiv relies on Western partners for air defense systems to shoot down missiles, it is pioneering cost-effective ways to combat Russian attack drones.

Since standard radar could not detect small, low-flying Shahed-type attack drones, Ukrainian technology companies developed a nationwide system of acoustic sensors that could identify them by their sound signature. This intelligence is then transmitted to hundreds of mobile groups equipped with anti-aircraft guns and heavy machine guns – a much cheaper solution than using missile interceptors.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week offered Poland training in combating Russian drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds. The Warsaw Ministry of Defense stated that "in-depth negotiations are currently underway between specialists from both countries on deepening cooperation in the field of drones and anti-drone systems."

Lithuanian Deputy Defense Minister Karolis Aleksa told the Financial Times that the Baltic country is following Ukraine's practice of using mobile combat groups to shoot down drones detected by an acoustic detection system.

Finland builds 200-kilometer barrier on border with Russia to protect against UAVs - Media15.09.25, 01:10 • 4398 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologiesPublications
State Border of Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
European Commission
Financial Times
Reuters
Latvia
NATO
European Union
Warsaw
Finland
Andriy Yermak
Lithuania
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Estonia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland