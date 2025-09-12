Operation "Eastern Sentinel" does not involve integration with Ukrainian air defense forces - NATO General

Operation "Eastern Sentinel" will primarily focus on protecting NATO territory, particularly the Alliance's eastern borders. At the same time, NATO continues to learn from Ukraine and will take into account its experience in shooting down aerial targets. This was stated by the Supreme Commander of the Allied Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, during a press conference, writes UNN.

Eastern Sentinel" will primarily focus on protecting Alliance territory. And currently, I see no conflict between the support that individual countries provide to Ukraine and what they propose to do for these efforts. - Grinkevich replied.

At the same time, the general noted that Operation "Eastern Sentinel" does not involve integration with Ukrainian air defense forces. However, he positively assessed Ukraine's experience and the EU's initiative to build the so-called "drone wall." The general noted that such methods are consistent with NATO's intentions.

Having just returned from the Baltics, where a number of countries are investing in technology, studying Ukraine's experience regarding what sensors and what weapons, kinetic and non-kinetic, I understand that this can be effective. And therefore, integrating these types of defense into our daily deterrence activities and into our regional plans is absolutely what we want to do in the future. - Grinkevich emphasized.

He noted that NATO can learn a lot from Ukraine.

They have a well-developed defense industrial base. They have extensive experience working with drone interceptors. We have capabilities, we have the Joint Analytical Training Center in Poland, which is common to NATO and Ukraine, where we learn lessons. - added the general.

Addition

NATO allies expressed full solidarity with Poland after Russian drones violated the country's airspace. Operation "Eastern Sentinel" will strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank.