Finland builds 200-kilometer barrier on border with Russia to protect against UAVs - Media

Finland is building a barrier on its border with Russia, which could be used to construct a so-called "drone wall." The goal is to detect and, if necessary, destroy enemy UAVs. This was reported by Gazeta.pl, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the construction of the barrier is almost halfway complete. According to General Jari Tolppanen from the Finnish Border Guard headquarters, it will be equipped with a sensor system.

The barrier could be part of a "drone wall." Monitoring and communication systems have been installed, and full completion is expected next year. - said the Finnish military.

It is indicated that the main goal of the project is to detect and, if necessary, destroy enemy drones. The barrier will be metal, 3.5 meters high with barbed wire on top, and will stretch for approximately 200 kilometers, mainly near border posts and the most active routes. The total length of the Finnish-Russian border exceeds 1300 kilometers.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv. The leaders discussed a wide range of security issues and international support for Ukraine, especially in light of recent Kremlin provocations.

"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian drone