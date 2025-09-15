$41.310.00
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 12994 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 28301 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 57471 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 92462 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 77100 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 80167 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 43998 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 80360 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 72249 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40334 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Finland builds 200-kilometer barrier on border with Russia to protect against UAVs - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Finland is building a 3.5-meter high barrier with barbed wire on its border with Russia, designed to detect and destroy enemy drones. The project, which will cover about 200 kilometers, is almost half completed and will be equipped with a sensor system.

Finland builds 200-kilometer barrier on border with Russia to protect against UAVs - Media

Finland is building a barrier on its border with Russia, which could be used to construct a so-called "drone wall." The goal is to detect and, if necessary, destroy enemy UAVs. This was reported by Gazeta.pl, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the construction of the barrier is almost halfway complete. According to General Jari Tolppanen from the Finnish Border Guard headquarters, it will be equipped with a sensor system.

The barrier could be part of a "drone wall." Monitoring and communication systems have been installed, and full completion is expected next year.

- said the Finnish military.

It is indicated that the main goal of the project is to detect and, if necessary, destroy enemy drones. The barrier will be metal, 3.5 meters high with barbed wire on top, and will stretch for approximately 200 kilometers, mainly near border posts and the most active routes. The total length of the Finnish-Russian border exceeds 1300 kilometers.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv. The leaders discussed a wide range of security issues and international support for Ukraine, especially in light of recent Kremlin provocations.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

