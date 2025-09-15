$41.310.00
September 14, 01:13 PM • 12387 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Romanian F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian drone that entered the country's airspace on September 13 because the drone "returned to Ukraine." Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu stated that the drone was flying very low and headed back to Ukraine.

"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian drone

Romanian F-16 fighters, which took off due to a Russian drone on Saturday, September 13, did not shoot it down because the drone "returned to Ukraine." This was stated on the Antena 3 channel by the country's Minister of Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian drone attacks are occurring more and more frequently in close proximity to Romanian territory.

Almost every week we launch planes into the air, either ours or those of our German allies

- said Moșteanu.

He emphasized that the day before, radars intercepted a Russian drone and recorded that it was entering Romanian airspace, as a result of which "planes took off and saw it."

"They were very close to shooting it down. The drone was flying very low, at some point it headed towards Ukraine, this is the information we have now, that the drone left the airspace and returned to Ukraine," said the head of the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone penetrated 10 kilometers into the territory of Romania, a NATO country, and remained there for about 50 minutes. Romania scrambled combat aircraft, and Poland activated a military response to the threat of Russian drones.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

