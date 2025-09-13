$41.310.10
Exclusive
02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Drone flew into Romanian territory: two F-16s tracked the UAV, but did not shoot it down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets detected and tracked a drone in the country's airspace near the border with Ukraine. The drone disappeared from radars 20 km southwest of Chilia Veche, posing no threat to the population.

Drone flew into Romanian territory: two F-16s tracked the UAV, but did not shoot it down

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense reported that two F-16 fighter jets detected a drone in the country's airspace, tracked it until it disappeared from radars, UNN reports with reference to digi24.

Details

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense reported that two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Fetești took off on Saturday at 6:05 PM to monitor the air situation on the border with Ukraine.

According to media reports, at 6:12 PM, an air raid alert was issued for the population in the northern part of Tulcea County, and at 6:23 PM, F16 aircraft detected a drone in Romanian airspace, which they tracked approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Chilia Veche when it disappeared from radars.

The drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose an immediate threat to public safety.

Air raid siren sounds in Poland: which settlements may be in danger13.09.25, 19:28 • 1640 views

Add on

On Saturday afternoon, authorities published a RO-Alert message for the northern part of Tulcea County, informing citizens about the possibility of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take protective measures. The Ministry of National Defense announced the mobilization of two F-16 aircraft after detecting a drone in Romanian airspace.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon