Drone flew into Romanian territory: two F-16s tracked the UAV, but did not shoot it down

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense reported that two F-16 fighter jets detected a drone in the country's airspace, tracked it until it disappeared from radars, UNN reports with reference to digi24.

Details

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense reported that two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Fetești took off on Saturday at 6:05 PM to monitor the air situation on the border with Ukraine.

According to media reports, at 6:12 PM, an air raid alert was issued for the population in the northern part of Tulcea County, and at 6:23 PM, F16 aircraft detected a drone in Romanian airspace, which they tracked approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Chilia Veche when it disappeared from radars.

The drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose an immediate threat to public safety.

Add on

On Saturday afternoon, authorities published a RO-Alert message for the northern part of Tulcea County, informing citizens about the possibility of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take protective measures. The Ministry of National Defense announced the mobilization of two F-16 aircraft after detecting a drone in Romanian airspace.