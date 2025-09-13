$41.310.10
Air raid siren sounds in Poland: which settlements may be in danger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Poland's Government Security Centre has issued an air raid warning for six districts of the Lublin Voivodeship. This happened after Polish and allied fighter jets were scrambled due to the threat of Russian drones over Ukraine.

Air raid siren sounds in Poland: which settlements may be in danger

An air raid alert is sounding in Poland. The Government Security Center has issued an air attack threat warning for a number of districts, UNN reports.

"Threat of air attack. Be extremely careful. Follow the instructions of the authorities. Expect further announcements," this RCB notification was sent to recipients in the following districts: Chełm, Chełm County, Krasnystaw County, Łęczna County, Świdnik County, and Włodawa County (Lublin Voivodeship).

The warning was received by some recipients in the Lublin Voivodeship.

Additionally

The military previously reported the scrambling of Polish and allied fighter jets due to the threat of drone attacks in Ukraine, and the airspace around Lublin Airport was closed.

In Poland, ground-based air defense systems are on alert due to Russian drones over Ukraine - Tusk13.09.25, 18:35 • 1146 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland