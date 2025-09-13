$41.310.10
Publications
Exclusives
In Poland, ground-based air defense systems are on alert due to Russian drones over Ukraine - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Poland has put its ground-based air defense systems on the highest level of alert due to the threat of Russian drones operating over Ukraine. This happened after Russian drones entered Polish airspace during a massive attack on Ukraine.

In Poland, ground-based air defense systems are on alert due to Russian drones over Ukraine - Tusk

Ground-based air defense systems in Poland have been brought to the highest level of readiness due to the threat posed by Russian drones operating over Ukraine. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by UNN.

Due to the threat posed by Russian drones operating over Ukraine near the Polish border, Polish and allied air forces have launched preventive operations in our airspace.

- Tusk said.

According to him, ground-based air defense systems have been brought to the highest level of readiness.

Poland scrambled fighter jets and closed an airport due to the threat of Russian drones over Ukraine13.09.25, 18:09 • 1920 views

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while denying involvement in the falling of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite documented incursions.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
